Princeton residents warned not to interact with baby bear roaming town

Photo: Town of Princeton

The Town of Princeton has let its residents know a baby bear cub has been spotted around town near the Tulameen River, and while the instinct may be to try and interact, the bear should be left alone.

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the town noted that a mother bear has not been spotted, sparking concerns from some, but there is not yet any reason to believe the mother is not still nearby.

The BC Conservation Officer Service has been contacted, and told town staff that three days of observation are necessary before they will consider the cub in need of human intervention.

Do not touch, feed, or approach the bear cub. Human interaction could end up being detrimental to the cub's survival.

Anyone with concerns about the baby bear can call BC Conservation at 1-877-952-7277.