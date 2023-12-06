'Whoville' float wins best of Penticton Santa Claus parade

Photo: City of Penticton

Following this weekend's "Magic on Main Street" holiday light-up and parade in Penticton, one parade float has come out on top.

The grand prize for best Santa Claus Parade entry has gone to the "Whoville" float, created by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

“We were blown away by the creativity and energy that went into decorating the floats, as well as the participation by each of the businesses and organizations involved,” says Jeff Plant, Penticton's sport and event supervisor, in a press release issued Wednesday.

"Community spirit was running high during the Magic on Main Street event and we look forward to see what surprises next year’s event will hold.”

The prize of $1,300, collected from total parade registration revenues, is then given to the charity of the winner's choice. In this case, the Chamber has decided to give to the Penticton Safety Village.

The Whoville float was created with help from many local businesses, including Badgirl Branding. It will be showcased at the upcoming Whoville event at the Penticton Safety Village, kicking off this coming weekend.