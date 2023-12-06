City of Penticton holding auction for retired fleet vehicles

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton is offering 17 retired fleet vehicles at an upcoming auction by sealed bid.

The vehicles can be viewed at 616 Okanagan Avenue East on Saturday, Dec. 16 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. This will be the only viewing opportunity.

Some of the vehicles run, and others are being sold for parts only.

"All vehicles are sold in an “as is where is” condition with no warranty or guarantee implied. All sales are final – no exceptions," reads a press release issued Wednesday from the city.

The deadline to submit a bit is noon, Dec. 18.

