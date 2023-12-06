Toys for Tots to Teens tomorrow in Penticton

Photo: Contributed The 2022 Toys for Tots to Teens team

Help all children in Penticton have a happy holiday season by donating at this year's Toys for Tots to Teens event, coming up Thursday.

The community is invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift for any child aged 0-18 to Penticton Secondary School on Dec. 7 starting at 7 a.m.

In return, enjoy a free breakfast and local entertainment.

Volunteers will collect and sort the donations and ensure they go to families who are struggling to make their holiday season bright.

If you can't make the breakfast portion of the event, donations can still be dropped off that entire day until 3 p.m. at Pen High, Canadian Tire, Castanet or Superstore.

And Castanet News is offering a fill-a-stocking campaign, looking to stuff as many large stockings as possible with goodies for the kids. Call 250-460-0121 to schedule Jasmine, Elin or Andrea to come by to drop off a stocking to fill, or pick a full stocking up the day of the event.

Post photos of your team with your stocking tagging #PentictonToyDrive, or email a photo to [email protected] for posting on Castanet social media.