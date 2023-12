Photo: AIM Roads

Drivers are advised that blasting will close Highway 97 north of Summerland on Friday as blasting work continues at the site of a recent landslide.

The road will be closed in both directions on Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., between Callan Road and North Beach Road.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently until the site is stable.