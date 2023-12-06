Woman pleads guilty to dangerous driving in major crash near Princeton

Photo: Castanet

A woman has admitted responsibility for a devastating crash outside Princeton in 2021 that left a man severely injured.

Alyssa Rae Doucet, born in 2000, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Penticton Provincial Court to a single count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Court heard that on July 30, 2021, a police officer noticed an SUV speeding on Highway 3 just west of Princeton. He measured the speed at 162 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone.

When the officer turned on his lights and turned around to follow the SUV, he had lost sight of the vehicle. But after following the logical route the SUV had been heading on, the officer came across a crash.

The SUV, later found to have been driven by Doucet, had collided with another vehicle on the highway, crossing the centre line to hit a Volkswagen station wagon head on.

Doucet's vehicle ended up in a ditch, and the driver of the Volkswagen suffered detached tendons in his ankle, requiring surgery.

Court also heard that police obtained a warrant for lab results that showed methamphetamine and fentanyl in Doucet's blood.

Doucet's guilty plea on the single count was accepted, and next steps will be a pre-sentence report. She will return to court in February 2024.