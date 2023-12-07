City of Penticton calling for submissions for public art exhibition

Photo: City of Penticton

The 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is now accepting applications, after a 2023 run that saw multiple incidents of vandalism.



Since 2016, the City of Penticton has annually leased multiple sculptures by British Columbia artists for display along the Okanagan Lake waterfront or downtown, and at the Front Street roundabout near the Penticton Art Gallery.

The pieces remain the property of the artists, and are released back to them after one year. The city does consider the pieces for permanent installation after that period.

The goal is to increase vibrancy in the downtown area, and showcase B.C. talent.



“We always look forward to the applications we receive and unveiling the completed works to the community each spring. Artists from across the province share their work as part of this exhibit, bringing a unique vibrancy to our community that so many enjoy,” said Kelsey Johnson, Penticton's manager of recreation for arts and culture, in a recent press release.



The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Dec. 31. A jury of community representatives will select the winners.

Artists are responsible for purchasing their own insurance, should they choose to display their pieces as part of the art walk.

Three pieces were vandalized in summer 2023, and the city stated a public apology to one of the artists, who was dismayed city staff failed to notify him that key components of his piece had gone missing.

Penticton communications manager Shane Mills said at the time that it was an "oversight," and also that the multiple incidents of vandalism were "incredibly disappointing."

That said, the city believes in the project providing a stage for public art, and hopes to see it continue to thrive.

The current statues will remain on display until the end of their lease in April 2024.



For more information and to apply online, visit penticton.ca/publicart.