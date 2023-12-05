Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen thankful on International Volunteer Day

Photo: Castanet

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is sending a shoutout to all its volunteers on International Volunteer Day.

In a press release issued Thursday, the RDOS thanks its critical helpers with Emergency Support Services, who help those affected by disaster, "Community Champions" who help share RDOS information on social media channels and local notice boards, recreation volunteers who help out with arts, culture and sports events, and youth volunteers.



“Volunteerism is critical in helping RDOS Recreation strive to promote its goal of healthy individuals and communities,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair.



The district relaunched in December 2020, with the hope of making volunteer opportunities more accessible.

Touted benefits include work experience, an expanded social network, healthy physical activity, community engagement and a feeling of belonging within the region.

Information on volunteer opportunities are available online here.