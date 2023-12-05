State of Local Emergency lifted for mobile home park in Penticton as rockslide threat is dealt with

Photo: City of Penticton

A State of Local Emergency declared on Nov. 21 for a neighbourhood in Penticton due to a rockslide threat has been rescinded, but 27 homes remain under evacuation alert.

Residents of the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park were briefly evacuated from their homes while a retaining wall was put in place above the area, due to unstable rock. They returned home on Nov. 23 and have remained under alert.

Stabilization work has consisted of the installation of six rock bolts and removal of loose rock.

It is still ongoing but the city expects it to be finished by the end of the week.