Still time to contribute to One Sky Penticton 'Wishing Tree' campaign

Photo: Kirby Layng, City Centre Health and Fitness

It's not too late to get involved with the 21st Annual Holiday Give campaign through One Sky Community Resources in Penticton.

Stop on by City Centre Fitness Centre, Intricate Reflections Lash & Brow Bar, or the OneSky main office to pick a star from one of the "Wishing Trees," full of star-shaped ornaments with gifts ideas written on them specifically for a vulnerable child, teen, family or senior in the community.

Purchase and wrap the gift then return it with the star attached, and it will be distributed to the person who needs it or, at City Centre, send an e-transfer and they will buy and wrap the gift for you.

OneSky will run the campaign through Dec. 11. They will also accept gifts of cash, cheque or gift cards, all going right back to the community.

"Your generosity can make a world of difference," One Sky says on social media.

"Let’s come together to make this season brighter for everyone!"

For more information click here.