Help Penticton protective services crews 'Cram the Cruiser' for the food bank

Photo: Cram the Cruiser 2022

City of Penticton protective services personnel are looking for community help to give back this holiday season with their annual Cram the Cruiser event.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, join RCMP, bylaw officers and fire department crew members at Cherry Lane Mall as they try to raise as much non-perishable food, toys and funds for the Salvation Army as possible.

“With last year’s first event such a success and folks showing so much generosity, we knew we wanted to return and bring a little happiness this holiday season,” said bylaw enforcement officer Travis Mills in a press release.

“In our jobs, we see people all year who are having a challenging time and we know this has been a difficult period for many people. We’re hoping this edition of Cram the Cruiser can make it a little brighter. Last year, we were able to raise 1,002 pounds of food donations for the community and this year we are hoping to exceed that number.”

The cruiser will be in the mall parking lot, and city council members will be in attendance distributing hot chocolate.

The food items needed most include crackers, soup, cereal, pasta, toiletries, Kraft Dinner, canned vegetables and canned proteins. Financial donations are also appreciated.