Keremeos RCMP thrilled to raise 3.5 police cars full of food bank donations

Photo: RCMP

Keremeos RCMP's annual Cram the Cruiser event was a huge success, surpassing the goal of two police cars full of food bank donations.

Victim Services workers Laurie Lion and Deborah Vance both organized the event on Nov. 29 at the Buy Low grocery store.



Thanks to community support, the goal was completed and surpassed in just a few hours, filling 3.5 cruisers and raising an additional cash donation of $2,300.



The Keremeos RCMP, along with the Keremeos Food Bank, are thankful for the support.