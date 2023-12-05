Penticton RCMP, SPCA thrilled after 'Cram the Kennel' success

Photo: Penticton RCMP

Penticton RCMP and the BC SPCA are thrilled by the community turnout and support at this weekend's Cram the Kennel charity event.

On Dec. 3, police dog Dug, along with Victim Services' dog Benny, joined SPCA representatives, and Citizen on Patrol volunteers at Cherry Lane Mall to collect animal food, supplies and monetary donations.

Two dog kennels were crammed full, plus $907.10 in donations.



RCMP are grateful to all who donated, and to Cherry Lane Mall for hosting the event.