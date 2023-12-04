'It has been awesome': Annual Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic wraps up

Photo: Penticton Curling Club Team Howard comes out on top at Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic

The Penticton Curling Club was full of curling stars from around the world this weekend, culminating in an exciting final match Monday to crown the latest winner of the always-anticipated Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic.

Team Howard out of eastern Canada came out on top, after beating Team Shuster from the United States 5-3.

It came at the tail end of five days of top-notch curling which saw people of all ages come to enjoy.

"It was awesome, it's so awesome, it chokes me up," said event organizer Cathy Jones.

"We can't ask for better teams, better fans, better volunteers. We're so grateful for all the support."

Jones said the annual event is a huge part of promoting curling in the community, and for promoting the off-season in Penticton, showing off what the city has to offer in the winter.

"Curling is the most amazing sport, as in you can curl at five years old and go until you're well past 90," Jones said.

"And for this type of event at this calibre, we have top ranking teams from around the world coming to this event and we also always hold spots for B.C. teams that are just on the cusp of getting to [the Brier Cup] or getting out of province. This is their way of learning, this is their way of growing and playing against the best of the best. It's a win-win for everyone."

This year saw teams from as far away as Japan, Korea and Switzerland, as well as plenty of local Canadian and American talent.

The club livestreamed all games, ensuring anyone who could not attend in person could enjoy the experience.

Those will also be available on the curling club website, along with more information about how to get involved in curling, for anyone curious.