Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen emergency response teams watching incoming storm system closely

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is readying for potential action Monday, watching the weather as a predicted storm system looms closer.

A lot of precipitation is in the cards for the region, according to a recent Environment Canada update. The organization has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and freezing rain on the Coquihalla and on Highway 3, west of Eastgate in RDOS Area H.

Travellers are asked to check DriveBC.ca for regular updates.



The River Forecast Centre has also issued a "High Streamflow Advisory" for the Similkameen region, so anyone in the area should use extreme caution along waterways. For more information, click here.

In Princeton, sandbags have bee made available to the public behind the Fire Hall on Penryn Avenue. Residents are advised to clear storm drains near their property.

RDOS residents are reminded that they can register with Voyent Alert! to receive up-to-date emergency notifications. Find more information on how to register online here.



The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre can be reached at 250-490-4225, and in case of emergency, call 9-1-1.