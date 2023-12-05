Get into holiday spirit in Penticton this December

Photo: Visit Penticton. Nk'Mip Solstice Dinner

The holidays are in full swing in Penticton with no shortage of ways to get into the holiday spirit this December.

Don’t miss your chance for a photo with Saint Nick himself at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, located at 2460 Skaha Lake Rd., on Dec. 12.

For one day only, Santa’s sleigh will be decorated out front the Barley Mill (or the event will take place inside, weather dependent), with all photos by donation and all proceeds being donated to the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

Santa’s elf will be on site to assist with taking photos but guests must bring their own phone or camera.

Upon arrival, guests take a number and can choose to either wait outside or grab a seat in the family-friendly section inside to enjoy warm drinks and snacks while they wait.

Santa will be available for photos from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit barleymillpub.com

Looking for a creative activity geared towards kids aged 6 - 12 this holiday season? Speckled Row is hosting a holiday ornament painting workshop on Dec. 16.

“Each participant will glaze four handmade ceramic ornaments in our studio in a variety of fun and bright colours,” explained Speckled Row owner Carla O’Bee. “The ornaments will be left with us to kiln fire and will be available for pickup on Dec. 21.”

All supplies are included in the workshop price of $30, with O’Bee saying the only thing kids need to bring is “their own creative juices and festive spirit!”

Parents are welcome to join their kids or drop them off for the hour-long workshop, with O’Bee suggesting parents grab a cup of coffee at neighbouring One 14 Coffee Co or a beer at Tin Whistle Brewing.

“[There are] lots of great offerings to peruse at The Cannery Trade Centre, “ she said.

There are three time slots to choose from: 1:30 - 2:30, 2:30 - 3:30 and 3:30 - 4:30.

“This is the only workshop we have available for kids over the holidays but we do offer after school pottery classes for both kids and teens with our next session starting in January,” said O’Bee.

“We always hear great feedback about our hands on and creative workshops. People keep coming back for more! People love the calm atmosphere that we have created in our studio - we constantly hear "this place just makes me feel good". We love that,” she said.

Speckled Row is hosting a number of workshops for adults, too. Fore more information and to register for a workshop, visit speckledrow.com

Enjoy a three-course meal inspired by holiday favourite flavours at the Solstice Dinner held at Nk’mip Cellars on Dec. 22.

“This is the second annual Solstice Dinner, a special occasion where we commemorate new beginnings and embrace the longer days ahead,” said wine club and DTC administrator Alisha Bolger.

“It's a time for reflection and celebration, acknowledging the journey we've undergone in the past year. Traditionally, the solstice has been a time for Indigenous peoples to gather, sharing meals and wisdom. At Nk’Mip Cellars, we've chosen to honor this tradition through a dinner event that fosters unity and creates a space for people to come together, share a meal, and nourish their bodies, paying homage to these ancient traditions.”

While the menu has yet to be confirmed, Bolger said it will “draw inspiration from beloved holiday flavors.”

“Executive chef Kenny Dia is dedicated to using local, seasonal ingredients in his dishes for a delightful culinary experience,” she said.

Wine pairings will be suggested to guests who will have the opportunity to purchase a glass or a bottle to enjoy with their meal.

The dinner is designed to be an “intimate event,” and while dinners are welcome to guests of all ages, Bolger suggests “to ensure a pleasant experience for everyone in attendance, we kindly request that all guests be of a considerate age.”

Nk’Mip Cellars hosts four dinners in the off-season, from the Harvest Dinner in early November to the Fire & Ice Dinner at the beginning of December, the Solstice Dinner mid-December to the Sweetheart’s Dinner in February.

“Each dinner features a unique 3-course set menu for guests to enjoy in our Knowledge Keepers Lounge. Recommended wine pairings for each course are available as well,” she explained.

Find out more online here.

