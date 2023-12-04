Police seeking information following break-in, theft at Penticton Community Centre

Photo: File photo

RCMP are investigating a break-in and theft at the Penticton Community Centre this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, police were called to the community centre, when it was discovered a break-in had occurred overnight.



The suspect or suspects stole a small grey safe, containing cash and keys.



"Investigators are seeking assistance from anyone in the vicinity of Power Street who may have witnessed anything or anyone suspicious on the community centre property overnight [Dec.1 - 2]," reads a press release from Cpl. James Grandy.



"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, and quote file 2023-19387."