Penticton downtown lightup sees crowds of hundreds

Photo: Mike Biden

Hundreds of people lined Penticton’s Main Street to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus at this year’s Magic on Main Street event Dec. 3.

The City of Penticton and the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association joined forces for a magical evening that combined two family favourite events: the Santa Claus parade and the downtown Light Up.

Kicking off at 4:30 p.m., the Santa Claus parade began at White Avenue, with dozens of holiday floats heading north on Main Street to Lakeshore Drive where the Light Up event finished off the evening with hot drinks, ornament decorating, and a visit from Saint Nick himself.

At 6 p.m., Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus lit up the night with the help of the hundreds of people gathered in Gyro Park leading a countdown from 10. One of the trees in Gyro Park was adorned with festive lights and an array of string lights from the top of the bandshell ran overtop of the crowd for a colourful display.

Also in attendance that evening was Penticton’s Mayor Julius Bloomfield and the entirety of city council.

The evening also featured live music and a mini market held within a heated tent, food trucks and other local vendors.

A crowd of visitors enjoyed a lighted tunnel display that ran part of the length of the sidewalk in front of Gyro Park, a new addition to the Light Up event which in the past used to take place at Nanaimo Square and featured a large tree.

Photo: Melanie Eksal