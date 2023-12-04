Plenty of cozy holiday experiences available in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay

Don’t miss out on some holiday favourites in the South Okanagan, from scenic train rides to local shopping.

All aboard the Christmas Express at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway, with the finishing touches being “applied to the coaches and the historic steam engine known as 3716,” said president (and Elf) Tom Burley.

“We also have a new coach, Brookmere, which will start service with us this holiday season,” he added.

With updates complete on the electrical and heating systems, Burley says “guests will be cozy” as they travel through the Summerland countryside while Summerland Singers and Players carol through through the coaches and “special guests from the North Pole” visit.

“I haven’t heard of, or seen anyone disembark that isn’t smiling,” said Burley, adding a hot drink - whether it be hot apple cider, or hot chocolate - will greet guests as they arrive back at the station.

“There’s a happy holiday spirit, cozy coaches with family and friends, entertainment and goodies,” he said. “It’s very popular and sells out early.”

Snag your tickets at kettlevalleyrail.org

Finish up some holiday shopping at the Last Chance Market at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, running Dec. 10 -11 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Entry is $3 a day. For more information, visit pentictonconventioncentre.com

The shopping doesn’t end there: Four Shadows Vineyard and Winery will be hosting Christmas Market Nights Dec. 1 - 2, 8 - 9, 15 - 16 and 22 - 23, from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Entry is free to the wine themed gift shopping, complete with live music, wine tasting, festive treats, and more.

For more information, visit thewinefestivals.com

Enjoy a glass of wine while building your very own gingerbread house at See Ya Later Ranch during their Gingerbread Workshop on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

The event is geared towards adults and includes snacks and a glass of wine, as well a all supplies.

For more information, visit sylranch.com

Need something a little stronger to get the creative juice flowing? Try the Puff & Paint Pour event at Cannabis Cottage. For $60, guests 19 and over can enjoy a pre-roll, cannabis-infused drink and all supplies to create their very own piece of art as local artist Alice from Harmony Paper and Art guides guests through the process.

No experience necessary. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cannabis-cottage.ca

