Hwy 97 police road check caused overnight delays just north of Penticton

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

According to several Castanet readers, the long lineup of traffic on Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton Saturday night was due to a police road check, and not a crash.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 p.m.

A vehicle incident has brought traffic to a crawl northbound on Highway 97 just outside of Penticton Saturday night.

Castanet received a news tip a few minutes after 8:00 p.m. showing a lineup of traffic heading towards Summerland.

The vehicles involved in the incident are not known by Castanet at this time, but travellers heading north through Penticton should expect delays.

