Summerland rescue hoping to find blind puppy the perfect home by Christmas

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is trying to find a home for a six-month-old puppy that has been blind from birth by the holidays.

Special needs pup Rupert is believed to be an Australian Kelpie, Australian Shepherd and Siberian Husky cross.

Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said the rescue believes he'll mature to roughly 60 to 65 pounds in size.

"Rupert is growing into a handsome boy who's been socialized with dogs, as well as the house cat and reptiles. Rupert has a couple of things on his wish list for his first winter holiday this year. First and foremost, he's hoping for his new forever home," she added.

The pup needs his new home to have a fully fenced in yard where he can be safely off leash.

"Rupert is also looking for another dog to play with in his new home, someone young like himself, that will rough and tumble and play with him as well as guide him. Another dog in the home will help with his confidence. As Rupert's new family will need to understand that it's going to take some time for him to adjust," Dunstan-Adams said.

"We hope that there's someone special out there that will see this video and give him a chance at a happy and healthy life."

His adoption includes his full set of vaccinations, deworming, a microchip and neuter, as well as the support of Critteraid's dog house to help with bonding, training and adapting to a new and special needs dog in your home.

The pup is sensitive and will need calm and consistent training with vocal commands.

"We have all the faith that Rupert will grow into an amazing companion for someone or a family."

Those interested in Rupert can fill an adoption application on the Critteraid website here.

Critteraid is always open for adoption applications and foster applications.

"We almost always have dogs that are looking for either a foster home or their forever home."

If you're interested in becoming a dog house foster parent, head to the Critteraid website here to fill out a foster application.