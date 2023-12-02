Penticton Community Centre closed following overnight break-in

Photo: Google Maps

The Penticton Community Centre was broken into overnight.

Few details are known at this time, but the City of Penticton issued a brief press release Saturday morning saying the Community Centre, located on Power Street, will be closed until further notice due to an overnight break-in.

The City does not have an estimated time of reopening, but says the Recreation Penticton Facebook page will be updated when the centre opens.

It's not known at this time if anything was stolen in the break-in or if any damage was caused.