Popular charitable cookie sale running Saturday moring at Penticton Lakeside Resort

Photo: Chelsea Powrie ALERT volunteers gathering cookies and baked goods Friday, Dec. 1.

Head down to the Penticton Lakeside Resort and pick up some delicious cookies at a bulk price, all in support of a local charity.

The Animal Life Emergency Response Team is offering their 19th annual "Cookie Walk" fundraiser in Penticton, featuring hundreds of cookies and other deserts made and donated by the community.

Fancy cookies, bars, candies, and other festive baking will all be available for $12 a pound. ALERT volunteers promise they won't tell your family if you want to pretend you made them yourself.

The fundraiser runs at the Penticton Lakeside Resort starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, with attendees invited to bring their own containers and mix and match as many of the donated goodies as they wish.

Don't wait — the event only runs while supplies last, and in previous years, it has sold out extremely quickly.

More than 800 cookies and baked goods will be available for purchase.

All the money raised goes to take care of animals when people are evacuated.

ALERT is entirely volunteer-run and donor-supported, working with emergency officials to enter evacuation zones to care for animals in need. For more information click here.