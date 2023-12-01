More blasting to temporarily close Highway 97 north of Summerland

Photo: AIM Roads Blasting at the Highway 97 slide site.

There will be another planned closure of Highway 97 next week due to blasting at the slide site north of Summerland.

The highway will be closed between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Dec. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed,” said the bulletin.

Work has been ongoing at the site between near Okanagan Lake Provincial Park since the slide first tumbled down in late August. That work is expected to last well into next year.