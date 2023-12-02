Penticton's Fest of Ale offering early bird ticket pricing now

Photo: Pixabay

Beer lovers can get their early bird tickets now for the 27th annual Okanagan Fest of Ale in Penticton this coming spring.

On April 12 and 13 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the fun-filled festival will return, featuring craft beer from around the province, cider, food and live entertainment.



"With the positive response from our indoor/outdoor festival last year, we will be looking to use the beautiful outdoor space beside the PTCC again,” said Michael Stocker, president of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.

“Once again, proceeds from the event will go to local charities, so get your tickets for Christmas gifts and know that you are donating to a great cause: beer and charity.”

The festival has already raised roughly $800,000 for local causes over its years in operation.



Early bird tickets are now on sale, starting at $35 plus fees and taxes for a single day and $50 plus fees and taxes for the two-day experience. Early bird pricing is only available until February 28, online here.



The festival is also now accepting vendor applications from breweries and cideries for the 2024 event. They hope to showcase more than 200 vendors this year.

For more information, email [email protected].