100 Women Who Care Penticton give back big time ahead of holidays

Photo: Facebook

Penticton's 100 Women Who Care group was back at it again this holiday season, awarding more than $6,000 in total to deserving local non-profits.

The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from organizations in need of funds, met for their most recent quarterly event at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

There, they heard pitches from Highway to Healing Support Society, Agur Lake Camp Society and OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, explaining their services in the community.

Pooled money from the 100 Women group was then allotted to the groups, gifting $4,700 to Highway to Healing, and $500 each to OSNS and Agur Lake.

"Today our bank account is $4700 heftier, but importantly we connected with so many women who are creating positive impacts right here in the South Okanagan," reads a social media post from Highway to Healing, which helps with travel costs for local families with children in need of medical care outside of the Okanagan Valley.

"Our hearts are full of joy and gratitude to be part of such a positive event and to know so many wonderful humans are working hard for each other!"

For more information on 100 Women Who Care and how to get involved locally, click here.