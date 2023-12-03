Princess Margaret Secondary students in Penticton offering up shop class creations by-donation for charity

Photo: Contributed

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Princess Margaret Secondary "Skills Exploration Classes" will be giving away, by donation, many of their projects from this term, with proceeds supporting local food hamper programs.



"We have three projects to choose from; a bird bath, a lawn ornament rock bird and an ornamental tree to hang Christmas lights on," explains Travis Kroschinsky, instructor at the school.



"There is no set price. We leave it up to you though a minimum of $20 per item would be reasonable."

Kroschinsky says the items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no holds. Money raised will go to local charity organizations feeding families this season.



"Please help our students give back to our community by giving generously!"

All enquiries, whether for purchases or more information, can be directed to [email protected].