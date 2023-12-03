226870
Penticton  

Penticton church hosting 17th annual open Christmas concert fundraiser for charity

Christmas charity concert

The Penticton Adventist Church is pleased to announce its 17th annual free Christmas Concert, open to all in the community.

On Dec. 16b at 7 p.m., the church, located at 290 Warren Avenue West, will be a fundraiser for the local food bank and feature a variety of local talented performers, including:

  • Chosen Vessel
  • In Harmony
  • Gospel Brothers
  • Ukrainian Singers
  • The Li'l Sunbeams

The event is free to attend but, if attendees are able, they are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or cash, all of which will be forwarded to those in need this holiday season through the Salvation Army Food Bank.

