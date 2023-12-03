Penticton church hosting 17th annual open Christmas concert fundraiser for charity

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton Adventist Church is pleased to announce its 17th annual free Christmas Concert, open to all in the community.

On Dec. 16b at 7 p.m., the church, located at 290 Warren Avenue West, will be a fundraiser for the local food bank and feature a variety of local talented performers, including:

Chosen Vessel

In Harmony

Gospel Brothers

Ukrainian Singers

The Li'l Sunbeams

The event is free to attend but, if attendees are able, they are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or cash, all of which will be forwarded to those in need this holiday season through the Salvation Army Food Bank.