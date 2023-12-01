Penticton senior services groups agree to merge to streamline offerings

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society and OneSky Community Resources’ Seniors Services program have officially agreed to merge.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the two organizations, already co-located at 330 Ellis Street in Penticton, made the decision to combine efforts.

“The decision to merge with OneSky Community Resources is an organic step forward between our two organizations given our long working history,” said Elmie Saaltink, board president for the Wellness Society, in a press release.

“We share a common mission for creating a healthy community and enhancing the well-being of seniors so by combining our strengths and efforts, we’ll be in an even better position to continue to serve the seniors in our community.”

A recent report from United Way BC that sounded the alarm about a crisis in housing for seniors was just another sign that a merger was in the best interests of the community.

“We are really excited about the possibilities that this merger brings,” Tanya Behardien, executive director of OneSky Community Resources said.

“By pooling our expertise and resources, we can continue to build our services and provide older adults with support to lead healthy, fulfilling lives in our community.”

The merger is expected to be finalized by March 31, 2024.

OneSky has renamed their seniors services program as "Seniors Wellness at OneSky," as a nod to the Wellness Society's legacy.