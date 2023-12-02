South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation thrilled by 'Giving Tuesday' success

Photo: Contributed Pictured from left to right: PKDRCS, Director, Norm Dishkin and Hall Manager, Greg Flook, SOS Medical Foundation, CEO Ian Lindsay and Director of Development, Lissette Little.

The community showed up in a big way for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's oncology unit fundraiser in November, providing generous donations on "Giving Tuesday."

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the foundation received a number of incredible donations, including four notably significant cheque presentations from local clubs.

The Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Centre Society donated a whopping $40,000.

The local Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $23,930, the Royal Canadian Legion $10,000, and the Penticton Lions $2,000.

Thanks to Gerry Turchak of Nor-Mar, Brutus Truck Bodies, all donations made on Giving Tuesday will be doubled.

The SOS Medical Foundation does not have a full tally of all donations received yet, but is incredibly grateful to everyone who participated.

All funds raised will go towards an ongoing campaign to raise $10 million to expand the Penticton Regional Hospital Centre to double its capacity for cancer care.