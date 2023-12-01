Plenty of action this weekend at NuFloors Penticton Curling Classic

Photo: Penticton Curling Club

The NuFloors Curling Classic is underway, featuring top curlers from around Canada and beyond battling it out o the ice at the Penticton Curling Club.

The excitement kicked off on Thursday, and will continue Friday through Monday.

Event passes are still available, at $60 for a curling club member or $80 for a non-member, to get access every day. Or, pick up a daily or evening pass for $20 for non members, or $25 for non-members.

All tickets are available at the door of the curling club.

Competing teams include beloved Canadian teams Koe, Carruthers, Dunstone and more, facing off against teams from far and wide.

The club has delicious food on hand as well, thanks to the catering team of the Princess Margaret Secondary School Culinary Arts program.

Cozy up with one of many warm meals on offer and take in a game or several.