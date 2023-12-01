Fill a stocking for local kids in need this holiday season in Penticton

Photo: Castanet

The holiday season has arrived in Penticton, and Castanet is hoping the community will help collect 1,000 toys or more to ensure no kid goes without presents under their tree.

Castanet staff are in the process of distributing stockings to local businesses as part of the annual fill-a-stocking campaign, looking to stuff as many large stockings as possible with goodies for kids aged 0-18.

Items could include toys, gifts or gift cards, and everything will be donated to the annual Toys for Tots to Teens drive at Penticton Secondary School on Dec. 7.

Anyone interested in filling up a stocking can stop by Castanet at 225 Main Street in Penticton or email j[email protected] to request a stocking be dropped off to you.

Fill the stocking and bring it to the Toys for Tots to Teens event at Pen High and receive a complimentary breakfast bag in exchange for your donation, starting at 7 a.m. Dec. 7 until food runs out. There will also be live, local entertainment, and all are welcome to enjoy the fun.

If you can't make breakfast, donations can still be dropped off that entire day until 3 p.m. at Pen High, Canadian Tire, Castanet or Superstore, or one of the Castanet team members can pick up your stocking for you. Call 250-460-0121 to schedule Jasmine, Elin or Andrea to come by.

Post photos of your team with your stocking tagging #PentictonToyDrive, or email a photo to [email protected] for posting on Castanet social media.