Holiday fun upcoming at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Photo: Cannery Brewing

Cannery Brewing is gearing up for a fun holiday season of events.

On Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., artists Ari Neufeld and Nico will be presenting "An Unorthodox Christmas Shindig.

Neufeld's music is described as "interactive," using his voice, hands and feet, and Nico's sound is a "funky-folk" vibe mixed with "jazzy soul."

"Nico and I have been best friends since grade 3. We grew up together in piano competitions. Now that we’re in our 40s, we are really enjoying the experience of playing together. It’s pretty entertaining to watch us," Neufeld said.

"We both have a different take on Christmas and this evening will be a fun and joyous way to jump into the festive season," added Nico.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Cannery or online here.

Then on Dec. 10 and 17, pop by for a photo with Santa Claus.

The jolly old elf himself will be in the taproom from 12 to 2 p.m. on a drop-in basis, by donation, with proceeds going to the South Okanagan Children's Charity.

Visitors are asked to bring their own camera, and will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.