Few days left to help Share a Smile with the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre this holiday season

Photo: OSNS

There are just a few more days to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets in support of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre's annual fundraiser.

OSNS supports children with developmental challenges from all across the South Okanagan Similkameen. Their Share a Smile campaign is on right now, gearing up for a showcase event on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.

All our welcome to the free event, to learn more about OSNS and its services, participate in family-activities activities, enjoy local talent and even snap a photo with Santa.

Plus, purchase a ticket, either online or in person, for the 50/50 draw. The pot is already at $7,240, with the winner taking 50 per cent and the other half going right to OSNS.

Tickets are limited. The draw will take place Dec. 4.

For more information on the 50/50 and many more ways to get involved with OSNS this holiday season, click here.