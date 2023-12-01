Summerland Ornamental Gardens need helping hand with fundraising for new vehicle

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens is looking for help replacing a key vehicle with a more environmentally-friendly one.

Their utility vehicle, affectionately known as ‘The Gator," is used by the Friends of the Gardens but reached the end of its service.

The non-profit organization's board of directors is now searching for the funds to replace it at a cost of approximately $30K. The organization is largely volunteer-based, with just two paid gardeners and a plethora of others who donate their time.

"The Gator" is used currently used constantly to maintain six hectares of gardens located on top of the hill above the Summerland Research and Development Centre in Trout Creek, transporting staff, garden tools and supplies.

Donations to help them raise the funds for the new UTV can be made through Canada Helps, through their website, e-transfer to [email protected] or by cheque payable to Friends of the SRS Gardens and mail to 4200 Hwy 97 S. Summerland BC V0H 1Z0.