South Okanagan Women in Need Society feeling donation crunch this holiday season

The need for help is greater than ever for the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, as they face diminished donations heading into the holiday season.

SOWINS is midway through their largest giving campaign of the year, sponsoring families for the holidays and handing out stocked backpacks for those who are unhoused.

But the charity has had a tough time attracting as many sponsors as usual.

“Last year, we supported 105 families in need which would be more than 400 women and children in need in our community through our Sponsor a Family Program,” said Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS, in a press release.

“This year we have seen a significant drop in our sponsor support resulting in many families that don’t have a sponsor at this point.”

Gomes said inflation is hitting everyone hard.

“We are urging those who can help support women and children to ensure they have a happy holiday this year, to contact us today," Gomes said.

“Many of our clients are living pay cheque to pay cheque and the holiday season can be especially stressful for our clients."

The Sponsor a Family Program is open to any company, family or individual, with the cost to sponsor depending on the size of the family. Currently, there are families with one, two or three children along with many single women still in need of a sponsor .

“If you don’t have time to shop but want to sponsor a family, you can go online and make a donation as we have volunteers that are willing to do the shopping,” said Marni Adams, fund development advisor at SOWINS.

For more information on how to get involved as a sponsor or donor, click here or reach out to Adams directly at [email protected].