RDOS names Jim Zaffino new chief administrative officer

Photo: File photo - Zaffino in West Kelowna

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Board of Directors has appointed a new chief administrative officer.

Jim Zaffino, previously the RDOS manager of finance, was chosen by unanimous vote at a special board meeting Thursday.

“The board is excited to have Jim lead the transition over the next year,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair, in a press release.

“Jim is committed to sharing his expertise during the hiring process for a permanent CAO beginning in late 2024. The board is proud to have an individual of Jim’s calibre and expertise in-house and able to support the regional district without interruption.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing to support the RDOS Board and staff to accomplish the organization’s strategic priorities,” said Zaffino.

“Staff are focused on striving for customer service excellence and fiscal responsibility.”

Zaffino replaces former longtime CAO Bill Newell, who quietly "parted ways" with the RDOS in October.

Zaffino's past credits include time with the cities of Penticton and West Kelowna.