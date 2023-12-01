Penticton's Kiwanis pier to close for repairs and maintenance

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has announced that the Kiwanis Pier at Rotary Point on Okanagan Lake will be closing for repairs.

Starting Monday, Dec. 4, maintenance and safety work will take place for roughly two weeks.

"Pedestrians are asked to please stay away from the pier during this time to ensure workers can proceed as efficiently as possible. Much of the work will take place underneath the structure," reads a municipal press release issued Thursday.

Barriers and signage will be placed at the entrance with the information.