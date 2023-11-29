Police partner with SPCA to raise donations in Penticton

Photo: RCMP Penticton police dog "Dug."

As the giving season approaches, help support local animals with a donation to the SPCA, with help from local police.

Penticton RCMP officers, including Police Dog Services, have partnered with the South Okanagan SPCA to fill up a dog kennel with non-perishable food items and pet supply donations.



On Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cherry Lane Mall near the entrance to The Bay, officers will be filling up a large dog kennel with dog and cat food, and other pet supplies, as well as non-perishable food donations.

"We encourage the public to come out and donate any non-perishable pet food items or supplies to support this worthy cause," reads a press release from Cpl. James Grandy.

RCMP police dog “Dug” will be on hand to say hi to donors.