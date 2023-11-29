City of Penticton offering free '12 Days of Fitness' activities

Photo: Contributed

Celebrate the "12 Days of Fitness" with the City of Penticton this holiday season.

From Dec. 1 to 12, offering free daily fitness offerings at the Penticton Community Centre and McLaren Arena.

“We’re excited to be spreading holiday cheer while offering the community different programs to experience the variety of activities that we offer,” said recreation business supervisor Darcey Godfrey in a press release.

“There’s always something fun and new to try, even if it’s your first visit or one hundredth visit to our facilities, we’re happy to help you discover new opportunities.”

Offers include skating, lane swims, drop-in sports, children programs, holiday themed workouts and more. Registration is recommended.

Find a complete list of activities online here.