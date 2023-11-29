Penticton group sharing 12 days of holiday stories for seasonal fun

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest in Penticton is excited to announce its holiday initiative, "12 Days of Holiday Stories."

On Dec. 3, Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest will begin sharing "enchanting and uplifting holiday stories" each day on their social media platforms and website.

"These stories will encompass a range of themes, from cherished traditions and heartwarming moments to tales of generosity and unity. A variety of holidays, cultures and traditions will be included throughout the online event and each story will be linked to an activity for families to do together," reads the event description.

"The aim is to connect the community and spread the magic of the holidays through the power of storytelling. The online format allows families from across the country to access and enjoy the holiday celebrations together."

The event will kick off with a Christmas tree giveaway. Families and individuals in Penticton and the surrounding area are invited to nominate someone for a chance to win a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Nominate a family online here, or in person at the Magic on Main light up festivities on Dec. 3 in downtown Penticton.

Stories and activities will be posted on the website, or follow along on social media.

"The holiday season is a time for togetherness and creating lasting memories. With our '12 Days of Holiday Stories' and Christmas tree giveaway, we hope to spread warmth and joy throughout our community," said Jacki Kliever, one of the Kidzfest organizers.

"This is our way of giving back and making the season a little brighter for families in and around Penticton."