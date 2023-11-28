Penticton residents asked to plan ahead for busy light-up weekend

Photo: Pixabay

Magic on Main Street is coming to downtown Penticton on Sunday, along with road closures.

The event combines two family favourites into one, starting with the Santa Claus Parade and wrapping up with an official light up ceremony in Gyro Par.

Residents are advised to plan their travels ahead, as there will be road closures:

Main Street – between Eckhardt Avenue and Westminster Avenue – will be closed to traffic from 3 to 6:15 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 3. Drivers are asked to plan ahead and move their vehicles from the street in that area by 2:30 p.m. to ensure the route is clear for floats.

Main Street will be closed, with no parking available, between Westminster Avenue and Lakeshore Drive from 3 to 8 p.m. Anyone driving to the downtown core should anticipate extra parking congestion and heavy foot traffic.

"Floats taking part in the parade will stage in the Penticton High School parking lot, so motorists and residents in the area should be aware that there will be slow-moving parade traffic and traffic control personnel on Eckhardt Avenue between the school and Main Street," reads a press release from the city.

A free Park & Ride shuttle service through BC Transit will be offered from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on a continuous loop every half-hour between 4 ad 7:20 p.m. The three stops include:

Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (on Warren Avenue, behind Save-On Foods

Martin Street at Wade Avenue

Gyro Park (on Martin Street behind the park, near Lakeshore Drive)

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m., starting from White Avenue and proceeding north along Main Street toward Lakeshore Drive.

Gyro Park will. host family-friendly activities, including a mini-market, heated tent, live music and outdoor patio heaters.

The official light up reveal will take place at 6 p.m.