Princeton RCMP shut down Highway 3 due to reports of gun shots nearby

Princeton RCMP shut down Highway 3 on Saturday after receiving reports of a man possibly shooting a rifle outside a residence.

Officers were called at approximately 6 p.m. to Hedley, where they identified a man with several outstanding warrants for his arrest upon arrival.

RCMP said he also breached a court order not to be at the particular location.

“For public safety, given the close proximity, officers decided to close Highway 3,” Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for BC RCMP, said in a press release.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team arrived and provided assistance, which led to the man safely being taken into custody.

Castanet received reports of many police vehicles, including the Emergency Response Team, heading south through Penticton just after 7:30 p.m.

Highway 3 was reported closed in both directions just after 9:30 p.m. due to a “police incident,” according to DriveBC.

The highway remained closed until after midnight.

RCMP said the 30-year-old man was held in custody pending a court appearance, and faces multiple firearm offences.