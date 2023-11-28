Donations to youth centre doubled starting Tuesday in Penticton

Photo: CFSOS Carl Peterson will be doubling donations to the Penticton Foundry Youth Centre for the next few wees.

The time to double your gift is now.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has announced that donations to the Penticton Youth Centre’s "Give our Youth a Lift" campaign will go twice as far for the next few weeks, thanks to a generous local door.

Starting today, Nov. 28 until Friday, Dec. 15, dedicated community supporter Carl Peterson has pledged to match donations to the campaign up to a total of $6,000.

The “Give our Youth a Lift” campaign will raise funds for an elevator in the Penticton Youth Centre’s three-floor building at 501 Main St, Penticton.

The goal is improved accessibility to the services and programs provided there: Foundry Penticton, YMCA, ARC Programs and the Ministry of Children and Family Development – Child & Youth Mental Health.

“While the youth service providers at the youth centre are currently making accommodations for those facing accessibility challenges, we recognize that this is nowhere near the same as offering an equal and accessible space to everyone," said Aaron McRann, Community Foundation executive director.

"An elevator has always been a part of our vision for the Penticton Youth Centre. As we embark on this next phase, we call upon the community once again to join us in making the important services at the Youth Centre even more accessible."

For more information and to donate, click here.