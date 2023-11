Photo: AIM Roads Blasting last week at the Summerland landslide site.

More blasting is planned on Highway 97, which will close the roadway near Summerland Thursday.

The highway between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland will be closed between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

No traffic will be allowed through at that time.

The action is part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the landslide site.