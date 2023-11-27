Iconic Granny's Bakery and Cafe in Summerland changes hands to new management

Photo: Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Granny's owners confirm they will be maintaining the bakery and cafe, and business will be back as usual in the new year, as management changes hands.

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

An iconic Summerland roadside business will be changing hands next month, after its current operators cited loss of tourism due to wildfires and rockslides, and a "crisis" in the local hospitality industry.

Granny's Café & Bakery is located on Highway 97 near the main turnoffs into Summerland.

Granny's was founded in 1992 by Don Cameron, a former Summerland mayor, who operated it from 1993 to 2002 with his wife.

It is well known as a fruit stand, which will continue to operate, and for the bakery's beloved pies made from local ingredients.

Mike Boersma and Adrienne Betts, current operators, said they are proud of what they have accomplished as a "true family business" since they took over in 2019, but going forward with the business is just not feasible.

"The reality is that the food and hospitality industry is in crisis. Fixed costs including lease rates, food costs, labour costs and many more, are increasing beyond a sustainable point for operators. Inflation has taken a huge bite out of people’s disposable income," they shared in a statement to media Monday.

"In the Okanagan, horrendous wildfire seasons and smoke stop tourists from visiting when we actually have staff to accommodate them; and on top of it all, losses due to highway closures from two separate rockslides in 2023 were deep ... we have had to continuously pivot through pandemic related changes and challenges, as well as a change in the ownership of the Granny’s property and brand. It is time for us to step away from Granny’s Café & Bakery but we look forward to discovering what the future will hold."

They said they will miss the "Granny’s Café family" of customers and supporters.

"We are incredibly thankful for the support of our Summerland community, our team, our guests from near and far, and always, our families."

Dec. 15 will be its closing day under Betts' and Boersma's management. The fruit stand will continue to operate.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article implied the fruit stand would close. Castanet regrets the error.