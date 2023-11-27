City of Penticton hosting final 2023 emergency preparedness seminar for seniors

Photo: File photo The Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre

A final "Age-Friendly Emergency Preparedness Session" targeted at seniors will be held in Penticton this Wednesday, the final such event of the calendar year.

The free sessions, run by the municipality, cover creating "a personal and household emergency plan, the appropriate insurance for disasters, how to use FireSmart to reduce the impacts of wildfires to your home," and more.

“We’re all a little more on alert during the summer or spring when we read and hear about wildfires and threats,” says Sarah Desrosiers, the city’s social development co-ordinator.

“But emergency situations can happen all year round and we want to make sure people know what to do before, during and after the emergency. These workshops are a great opportunity for seniors to be prepared.”

The final session is Nov. 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Ken Wignus Room at the Penticton Seniors Drop-in Center. No registration is required and there is no fee. Participants can choose to fill out a feedback form at the end if they wish.