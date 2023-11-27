'It's heartwarming': Puppy thriving one year after being thrown from vehicle in terrible car crash near Princeton

Photo: Contributed Magnus and his adoptive dad Jason, one year after Magnus was rescued from near-death by the Okanagan Humane Society

One year after a terrible car crash near Princeton, a puppy ejected from the vehicle has not only survived but thrived, thanks to the Okanagan Humane Society and a loving adoptive family.

In the early hours of Nov. 5, 2022 during poor road conditions, an SUV rolled over on Highway 3 east of Princeton, ejecting and injuring all four human passengers as well as two puppies.

One of the injured women from the vehicle heard whimpering down the embankment next to the highway right after the crash. Through her pain, she was able to walk down, where she found and rescued Magnus, crying next to his deceased sister in the pitch-black dark.

From there, the Okanagan Humane Society stepped in to take care of Magnus and all of his medical bills, since the owners were severely injured and unfortunately no longer able to have him. Then once he was healthy, the OHS team went about trying to find the perfect forever home for him.

That's where Jason came in.

"We weren't looking for another dog, but I saw the [Castanet story on Facebook] and I read it out to my wife, and she had been the most adamant about not having another dog, but she said 'You have to find out if that dog is still available,'" Jason explained in a recent interview with Castanet, with a now grown-up Magnus by his side who frequently interrupted for cuddles.

"We brought [our other dog] to meet him and that was going to be kind of the pre-determiner, that they got along, and they did, they played right away ... I just thought, this dog is awesome."

Jason said he and his family are incredibly grateful for the Okanagan Humane Society's work in getting Magnus ready to join their family, taking care of his health needs before adoption.

OHS volunteer president Romany Runnalls got to see Magnus again, and was elated.

"One year later, in his full glory, " Runnalls said, adding their goal is to always be able to say "yes" to animals that need help, especially in unique and sudden emergency situations like this one, and that doesn't happen without help.

"We can't do this without foster homes and we can't do it without funds because as long as we have both of those, we can continue to rescue animals at the drop of a hat ... And we actually have a greater capacity than the shelters do. So as long as we have those volunteers who are providing the food, the shelter and love and we provide the vet care, then we can take these animals in, get them rehabilitated, fixed up, vaccinated, dewormed, fixed, and up to foster and then for adoption, to a wonderful happy outcome like this one."

Runnalls said she is always grateful to get to see such happy outcomes in person.

"To see him one year from when I got that emergency call about this poor dog, to be able to see that we helped, that our donors helped, our volunteers helped, it's just so heartwarming," Runnalls said.

"We thank our donors for that, we really, really do, because we absolutely can't do it without them."

The Okanagan Humane Society operates throughout the region, with veterinary partners from Vernon through Kelowna to the South Okanagan.

To learn more about the Okanagan Humane Society and ways you can get involved or donate to support their work in cases like Magnus, click here. Monetary donations will be matched through the Angels for Animals program.