Highway 97 blasting caught on video near Summerland

Photo: AIM Roads

Okanagan contractor AIM Roads has released footage of recent blasting at the site of a recent landslide north of Summerland.

Work has been ongoing at the site between near Okanagan Lake Provincial Park since the slide first tumbled down in late August.

The highway was closed for several weeks, and intermittent closures have taken place since to allow for blasting. A concrete berm has been installed protecting the highway, which is open one lane in each direction outside of the intermittent closures.

Some of that blasting was caught on camera, showing a massive amount of debris being displaced from the slide zone.

Work is expected to continue as long as possible before winter conditions set in and, if necessary, into the winter months, in order to stabilize