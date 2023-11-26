Penticton Indian Band Elder Grace Greyeyes dies, and is remembered for her strength, kindness and wisdom

Grace — known as "Grandma Grace" by many in the Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities — passed peacefully early Friday morning, at age 81. She was surrounded by family and loved ones when she died.

“We always talk about how it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village and a community to help somebody on their journey to the ancestors and that's what we've been blessed on both sides of the river,” her daughter Lainie Greyeyes said.

For decades Grace stood up and shared her truth after being forced through the atrocities of residential schools.

“The gift that she had for having people get together and talk about the hard issues — she did it in such a good way. She made people feel heard and genuine and listened to everybody. I think that that's a big legacy to leave,” Lainie said.

“Everybody who knows Grandma Grace knows she had a horrific childhood. Being in a residential school, being stolen from her parents, being all that comes with that and then growing up not knowing where you belong, or how to be a parent or all those things.

“And rather than being miserable, she fought to be loving, and kind and wanting to help others.”

Lainie said when widespread news of residential schools finally came out in 2003, she was 33 years old and had never heard either of her parents talk about it.

“That's when the government started to talk about wanting to give money … And they had to write their stories. They were given money [based] on how horrific things [were that happened]. So you'd get $2,000 If this happened, or you get $10,000.”

According to the Government of Canada website, the Common Experience Payment was introduced as a lump-sum payment program to "recognize the experience of living at an Indian Residential School(s) and its impacts."

Former day school students who attended an Indian Residential School recognized by the Settlement Agreement also had the option of pursuing certain abuse claims through the Independent Assessment Process, which was a “claimant-centered, non-adversarial, out-of-court process for the resolution of claims of sexual abuse, serious physical abuse, and other wrongful acts suffered at Indian Residential Schools” to provide further financial compensation.

“These people are having to relive their traumas, with blood money,” Lainie said.

Her mom knew she had to share, for those who couldn’t.

“She knew so many other people just could not share because of the hurt and anger and there was something so special about my mom, and the light that she had,” Lainie added.

“When you come from that and you have an open heart— that's what amazes me.”

For Lainie, her mom was her mentor, her best friend and someone she truly looked up to, giving her the strength to be able to stand up and follow in her footsteps.

“She's raised us all to be strong, to respect our culture, to respect our children, to respect our land and our water and our foods, in our roots and our berries and that is what is important to her and we all respect that and know that,” she added.

“So she was able to leave us gently because her job was done. And we were all able to let her go because her job was done.”

In October of 2021, Grace was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer and as her health has worsened, Lainie worked to raise funds to see her mom’s last few dreams to fruition.

Thanks to multiple fundraisers and support for the community, Grace had all her expenses covered for her bucket list trip to Hawaii.

Lainie said one of the best memories from that trip was when they went to the Polynesian centre and students at the college presented a play of their people’s origin story called “HA: Breath of Life.”

“It starts out with a father talking about how his son is in water because the mom is pregnant and when he is born, he puts his forehead on his son. And he says ‘We share breath. My breath is in you, your breath is in me.’ And it tells the story of his life, how he grew up and then the son's wife is pregnant.

“His father gets killed. And he says to his father, ‘I have your breath. You'll always be with me because I have your breath.’

“Of course, my mom, my niece, and I were holding hands and we're losing it. Because I said to my mom, ‘That's right. You're gonna be gone one day, but I carry your breath. You're here with me. My niece has your breath. You're always with us because we carry your breath.' And that was the most profound and the most beautiful part of Hawaii for the three of us. “

“Once my mom passed, and I was saying my last goodbye before they took her to the funeral, I put my head on her forehead and said, “Mom, you're with me. I carry your breath.” And I do. So she's always with me. Even though this is really hard, I have my mom's breath in me.”

Lainie said from the time her mom entered the ER, to the time she died, she was never left alone.

“The whole family all took turns. We had community members saying ‘We can come to sit with her at this time and this time’ so that we could go home and rest or do what we needed to do.”

On her last night, the family had a catered Thanksgiving dinner brought to her house. Since Grace lived in the United States after residential school, the family would gather for both Canadian and American Thanksgiving dates for dinner.

“She was surrounded by so much love. And when we were eating there was so much laughter with my family that we all had this great meal together. And that was her goal, she made it to Thanksgiving. She died the next morning. She made it for that and I think ‘How beautiful is that? She got her Thanksgiving dinner.’”

“She's gonna be greatly missed, but what she left behind was so much knowledge. She left a legacy of five children, 22 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one on the way.”

Lainie said this is a very difficult time in all of their lives and their children's lives.

“But we stand together and we're doing what we need to do for her to get her into the ground the way she wanted it.”

Many messages remembering Grandma Grace’s strength, laughter and wisdom have been shared since her passing. Her presence will be missed.

Haley Regan, who is one of Grace's grandchildren and an Indigenous artist, recently unveiled a mural that included her.

"I was lucky enough to be one of the many people to call Grace "Grandma". Her mentorship and love meant so much to me and her teachings contributed a lot to who I am as a person," Regan shared in a public statement.

The memory she chose to share was when she was in school and would have Grace visit.

"Word would spread in the hallways and we would all go running to the Aboriginal Education room to get our hugs from Grandma. It never changed as we all grew up. Anytime we would see her at events or gatherings, all of her grandchildren would take turns getting their squishes," Regan added.

"She used to always remind me that we are all elders in training, no matter how old we were, and how important it is for us to learn our language and culture. But she also used to remind me that how we treat people is just as important. I think her love is one of the greatest teachings she could have left us with."

Regan also worked with her grandmother during on the Four Seasons Cultural Society for the Pow Wow Between the Lakes.

Grace’s celebration of life service will be on Monday at 1 p.m. at the PIB Hall with a traditional meal to follow.

“We invite people and communities from both sides of the river to come to meet with her kids and her grandkids if they've got stories to share about my mom. They want to come to share a meal, please, you're all welcome to come,” Lainie added.

The burial will take place on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Penticton Indian Band Hall. The viewing that morning is reserved for family only. All others are asked to join outside the hall to bring Grace to her resting place.

Any questions may be directed to Lainie at 250-488-7055. Food donations can be made and organized through Anna Tonasket at 250-488-7412. Monetary donations to help the family with any funeral costs can be made through transfer to [email protected]

The family is in need of paper plates for the meal and finger food donations.